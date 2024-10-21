Economists warn Eskom tariffs should be a red flag
Widespread concern about effect of huge increases on already depressed economy
21 October 2024 - 05:00
Eskom admits imposing a 36% tariff increase on its customers next year as a first step towards cost reflectivity will lead to higher inflation, but it says the impact would be marginal and “more than offset by increases in GDP growth, employment, investment levels and household consumption spending”.
Eskom CFO Calib Cassim recently called it “short-term pain for long-term gain”. Economists are, however, sceptical. ..
