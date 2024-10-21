Airlines face challenges ahead of SA peak season
Flight delays and cancellations caused by navigational software issues dog aviation industry
21 October 2024 - 05:00
The local airline industry is heading into the peak summer season with flight delays and cancellations, disruption stemming from national air traffic controllers turning off in-flight navigation tools for updating to meet the latest safety standards.
The Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) suspended hundreds of navigation tools at several airports in July to comply with the updates and complete related paperwork. This means pilots have to rely on their skills and other navigation methods, which can be tricky and can cause delays and cancellations, especially in bad weather...
