Severe weather alerts issued for Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KZN

The SA Weather Service on Sunday issued severe weather warnings for the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, urging people to be vigilant.
On Sunday afternoon the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it remained on high alert monitoring all seven regions throughout the city.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said all specialised units, which include an aquatic rescue unit that responds to all water-related emergencies, issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms across most parts of the city, with the threat of flash floods and traffic disruptions.
Residents in low-lying areas were advised not to cross streams, and motorists were urged to exercise caution while driving, keep a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.
The Tshwane emergency services department also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.
The public was urged to be cautious, with the possible impact of severe thunderstorms making localised flooding a risk for susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and low-lying roads.
The SA Weather Service has issued a level 6 orange alert for the Eastern Cape. Graphic: SA WEATHER SERVICE
Minor and major vehicle accidents also increase due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions. There is an increased possibility of localised service disruptions due to power failures.
The community was urged to stay indoors and away from metal objects, not to shelter under tall trees, and to avoid crossing low-lying bridges, roads and swollen streams.
Disaster management teams across KwaZulu-Natal were also placed on high alert after severe SA Weather Service warnings.
From Sunday to Tuesday eThekwini and other parts of the province, including the Ugu, uMgungundlovu and iLembe districts, will experience disruptive rainfall, thunderstorms, excessive lightning, large hailstones and damaging winds, according to the alert.
A second warning was issued for severe thunderstorms across the rest of KwaZulu-Natal that could lead to flooding and infrastructure damage.
An orange level six warning was issued in the Eastern Cape, where heavy and disruptive rains are expected across the province. Heavy downpours are expected along the southeast coast, with the area between East London and Port St Johns expected to encounter the most rainfall, from Sunday to Wednesday.
Disruptive rainfall was also predicted over the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro area from Monday into Tuesday with some areas being cut off, damage expected to roads and bridges, disruptions to essential services and danger to life.
Severe weather alerts issued for Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KZN
SA Weather Service urges residents to stay indoors and avoid crossing flood paths
TimesLIVE
