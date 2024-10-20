Reserve Bank seizes millions belonging to former Steinhoff executive
Steinhoff is demanding Stephanus Grobler pay back nearly R300m he was paid in salaries and other incentives
20 October 2024 - 18:42
The SA Reserve Bank has seized millions of rand belonging to former Steinhoff executive Stephanus Grobler.
Grobler is facing criminal charges over the massive fraud that sank the company in what became SA’s largest corporate fraud in history...
