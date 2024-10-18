Naamsa welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to make EVs cheaper
18 October 2024 - 16:21
SA motor industry bosses welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that THE government would incentivise the production of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the country and introduce measures to make green vehicles cheaper for consumers.
Speaking at the Auto Week conference in Cape Town on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the NEV white paper released in December 2023, which set out government policy goals to support the transition to cleaner cars, will not exclude hybrids and plug-in hybrids and will have subsidies to accelerate consumer uptake of electric vehicles...
