JSE’s largest investor on hunt for new CEO
18 October 2024 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which has recently breached the R3-trillion assets under management (AUM) mark for the first time in its history, is searching for a new CEO with the incumbent Abel Sithole set to retire in July 2025.
David Masondo, who chairs the PIC, said the board had taken a decision to be proactive and give sufficient time to appoint a new CEO and to “ensure a seamless leadership transition at the PIC” — the largest investor on the JSE...
