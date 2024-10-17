Ramaphosa rebuffs Phala Phala questions by MPs
John Hlophe leads the charge, but president says the matter must be left to the Constitutional Court
President Cyril Ramaphosa rebuffed attempts by opposition parties in the National Assembly on Thursday to pin him down on the Phala Phala scandal involving $580,000 found stuffed in a couch at his game farm.
The president also refused to answer questions about what action he planned to take against justice minister Thembi Simelane in relation to the R575,600 loan she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-10-16-vbs-lender-barred-by-fsca/) while she was mayor of Polokwane, saying he needed time and space to consider the matter. Gundo solicited funds from municipalities including Polokwane for the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.