Ramaphosa commits to supporting SA motor industry
President says policy document for the sector will include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, along with subsidies to encourage sales
17 October 2024 - 16:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is committed to supporting the SA motor industry, which remains a beacon of hope in an otherwise moribund economy.
The motor industry contributed 5.3% to GDP and, at R270.8bn, accounted for almost 15% of the country’s exports in 2023, Ramaphosa said at the Auto Week conference in Cape Town, hosted by Naamsa, on Thursday. More than two-thirds of vehicles produced locally by seven manufacturers were exported to 148 countries around the world...
