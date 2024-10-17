PetroSA CEO suspended after less than a year in the job
17 October 2024 - 19:57
The CEO of state-owned oil and gas company Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of SA (PetroSA), Xolile Sizani, has been suspended after less than a year in the role amid an unspecified investigation.
“PetroSA’s current group CEO, Xolile Sizani, has been recused from operations, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation,” the company said in a statement on Thursday, adding that nonexecutive director Mmete Fusi would replace Sizani in an acting role until further notice, effective immediately...
