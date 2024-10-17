Numsa livid over ‘unpaid’ primary healthcare benefit for bus sector workers
Numsa says Tshwane Affected Operators Investments is the only company in the sector refusing to comply
17 October 2024 - 12:53
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is set to declare a dispute with the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac), which it accuses of abdicating its duties, to force it to hold “rogue” employers accountable over their alleged refusal to abide by the council’s main collective agreement (MCA).
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said it condemned the Tshwane Affected Operators Investments (TAOI), which manages the Bus Rapid Transport stations in Tshwane. ..
