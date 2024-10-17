Social Employment Fund wins global Prosperity Catalyst Award

SA's Social Employment Fund (SEF) — a programme that addresses unemployment by facilitating part-time work in community projects that promote the common good — has won the Prosperity Catalyst Award at the 2024 Bay Urban Visioning Awards in Bilbao, Spain.

The Bay Awards celebrate pioneering initiatives from across the globe that present solutions to pressing urban challenges. It comprises five awards categories; the Prosperity Catalyst category recognises projects “that have succeeded in generating prosperity in their communities, as well as fostering wealth redistribution and social and territorial cohesion”.

Selected as the winner from more than 100 entries worldwide, the SEF has demonstrated the profound impact of supporting community-based projects that create social value, even in the absence of market value.

With the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) at its helm as fund manager, the SEF has created 140,000 jobs across more than 6,000 sites nationwide since its inception in 2021.

The SEF, part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus programme under the auspices of the department of trade, industry & competition, has partnered with 37 civil society organisations and 1,100 community partners.

These collaborations have spread work opportunities across the country in areas such as urban transformation, placemaking and greening, early childhood development, combating gender-based violence and education, to name a few.