National

King Misuzulu will be first Zulu king to deliver main address at AfriForum event

Zulu nation traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the event will ‘strengthen bonds of cultural collaboration between the Zulu nation and the Afrikaners’

17 October 2024 - 12:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will deliver the main address in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where King Dinuzulu died 111 years ago. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will deliver the main address in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where King Dinuzulu died 111 years ago. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.

The annual King Dinuzulu Legacy commemoration event organised by AfriForum will, for the first time, be addressed by a reigning Zulu king on Friday. 

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will deliver the main address in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where King Dinuzulu died 111 years ago. 

Traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Thulasizwe Buthelezi said: This event is organised by AfriForum and seeks to honour the memory of King Dinuzulu, who spent the last years of his life at Uitkyk farm, Middelburg. 

“This event will also strengthen the bonds of cultural collaboration between the Zulu nation and the Afrikaners.” 

During last year’s commemoration, Barend Uys, head of intercultural relations and co-operation at AfriForum, said good relations between cultural communities based on mutual recognition and respect were critical to ensure a free, safe and prosperous future for the children of all cultural communities in Southern Africa. 

“There are many examples of good relations between cultural communities in history. We must heed this wisdom from the past as this generation takes the decision to follow in the footsteps of our ancestors in this respect,” Uys said.

“AfriForum is, through collaborative projects such as this, building a network of cultural communities that can support each other in the quest to live as cultural communities at the southern tip of Africa.”

The monarch is continuing in his father’s footsteps to build strong relations with the Afrikaner community. 

Towards the end of his life, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini touted joining forces with Afrikaner rights group to oppose land expropriation without compensation.

TimesLIVE

Greatness of the Zulus can offer hope to decimated people, says Misuzulu KaZwelithini

‘Let us not abuse and ill-treat foreign nationals. Instead let us show them our ways,’ the Zulu king says
National
3 weeks ago

JACQUES BROODRYK: Co-operation between police and AfriForum neighbourhood watches often leads to success

The organisation’s 177 neighbourhood and farm watch structures nationwide have cultivated good relations with SAPS members at grassroots level
Opinion
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Newspapers are foundations against the erosion of Afrikaans

For many Afrikaans-speaking South Africans loss of printed pages is also about potential loss of cultural identity
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Technical issues leave FlySafair travellers ...
National
2.
Court hears closing argument in damages case over ...
National
3.
KZN welcomes arrest of Zulu prince relating to ...
National
4.
Bishops Diocesan College confirms ‘shocking’ ...
National
5.
SuperSport tackles Saru over Springbok deal
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.