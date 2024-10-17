Eskom expands its executive team to ‘future-proof ’
17 October 2024 - 20:32
Power utility Eskom has announced the appointment of four new executives, with plans to add three more, as it moves ahead with repositioning itself as a significant player in a competitive energy market.
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane said the appointments would “further address the current business challenges and future-proof the organisation”. ..
