VBS lender barred by FSCA
Gundo Wealth Solutions acted as broker for collapsed VBS Mutual Bank
16 October 2024 - 11:09
The former head of Gundo Wealth Solutions, Ralliom Razwinane, who provided a loan to justice minister Thembi Simelane and solicited investments for the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank, has been barred from operating in the financial services sector.
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has found Razwinane and Gundo to be lacking honesty and integrity and has imposed an administrative penalty of R3m on Razwinane and debarred him for a period of 10 years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.