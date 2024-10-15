National

Tito Mboweni to get special official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag should be flown at half-mast from Wednesday morning until Saturday evening

16 October 2024 - 09:08
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 2 in honour of former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who died on Saturday aged 65. 

The funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the SA Police Service. Ramaphosa also directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from Wednesday morning until the evening of the funeral on Saturday. 

Mboweni was democratic SA’s first minister of labour from 1994 to 1999. He served as governor of the SA Reserve Bank for a decade from 1999. 

From 2018 to 2021, Mboweni served as finance minister. 

“President Ramaphosa reiterates his condolences to the family and friends of Dr Mboweni who served the nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights, with a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation,” the presidency said in statement. 

Mboweni’s funeral will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo, from 10am. 

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Leader, thinker and central banker of note

Tito Mboweni will be missed by those who agreed with him and those who did not
Opinion
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni was ‘critical to SA’s economic policy’

Lesetja Kganyago says he defended the Reserve Bank from attacks and helped make it transparent
National
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni had achieved everything he ‘wanted to in life’, 2018 tweet shows

The former finance minister shared a conversation he had with his son on social media
National
2 days ago

African leaders pay tribute to Tito Mboweni

'His legacy will live on for generations to come'
National
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Saru presses ahead with Boks deal
National
2.
Infrastructure SA opens bid window to turn ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa sends ‘atrocious’ copyright bill to ...
National
4.
Namibia’s mines ministry does U-turn on licence ...
National
5.
Nersa to hear Eskom’s bid to drastically change ...
National

Related Articles

SA mourns former finance minister Tito Mboweni

National

STUART THEOBALD: Tito Mboweni — an SA hero and friend to many

Opinion / Columnists

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.