SuperSport tackles Saru over Springbok deal
Proposed deal has seen backlash from seven of the country’s 14 unions
16 October 2024 - 14:55
UPDATED 16 October 2024 - 17:42
SuperSport has taken SA Rugby (Saru) to task about the way the organisation engaged in discussions to sell 20% of the commercial rights of the Springboks to Ackerley Sports Group (ASG), arguing it should have been taken on board.
SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha, in a letter to the Saru CEO and president, said it was taken aback by being left out in the cold in the proposed deal between ASG and Saru, as its financial contribution to SA rugby over the years has been significant...
