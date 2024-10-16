Saru presses ahead with Boks deal
Half of the governing body’s member unions oppose deal that would see former F1 boss collect R131m
16 October 2024 - 05:00
SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Rian Oberholzer on Tuesday said a planned meeting to decide on the proposed sale of 20% of Saru’s commercial rights, including the Springboks brand, will proceed as scheduled on Thursday despite the strong opposition from seven of the 14 member unions.
Seven unions, including the Sharks, the Blue Bulls, the Lions and the Stormers, requested a three-month postponement of the meeting to enable them to present a counter-offer that keeps ownership of the rights in SA, while injecting cash into the technically insolvent Saru. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.