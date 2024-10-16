Saru meeting postponed after sports minister’s intervention
The proposed Saru deal has seen strong backlash from within Saru, with opposition voiced by seven of the 14 member unions
16 October 2024 - 14:55
SA Rugby has delayed the meeting in which it planned to decide on the proposed sale of 20% of the SA Rugby Union’s (Saru’s) commercial rights to a US-based private equity firm.
This came at the request of sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, with the meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday in Cape Town...
