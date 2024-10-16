National

JSC still not satisfied with acting judge’s answers in High Court interview

Advocate Lesibana Ledwaba was the first to take the hot seat on Wednesday

16 October 2024 - 13:33
by SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Advocate Lesibana Ledwaba. File picture: JUDICIARY RSA/X9
Advocate Lesibana Ledwaba. File picture: JUDICIARY RSA/X9

Contesting for the third time to become a judge in the Limpopo High Court, advocate Lesibana Ledwaba did not have an easy interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday.

The High Court has only one vacancy.

Ledwaba, who has four law degrees, was the first to take the hot seat and struggled to reassure commissioners as he was persistently asked the same questions.

Ledwaba has been acting as a judge in the Limpopo and Gauteng High Courts since 2019. He has dealt with criminal and civil cases and had only one judgment overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

His interview started smoothly but when commissioners asked about a complaint previously raised to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) about a billing grievance, the commissioners were not satisfied with his answers.

Ledwaba had provided the JSC with a certificate of good standing from the LPC, but the commissioners were not convinced the letter was enough to prove the complaint against him was settled.

He told the commission the complaint had been withdrawn and solved through mediation. 

“The complainant showed me a letter of withdrawal. I was satisfied the matter was settled,” he said.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi asked him why he did not attach a document from the LPC to confirm the withdrawal of the complaint, a document different from the certificate of good standing.

“You were accused of duplicating invoices but the letter you submitted has nothing to do with that. There is no letter from the LPC saying the complaint was withdrawn,” Ngcukaitobi said.

Advocate Kameshni Pillay read the LPC letter, saying: “It certifies your name has not been removed from the roll, you have not been suspended and there are no proceedings pending to strike your name from the roll or suspend you.”

She said the LPC letter was not necessarily referring to the “ordinary” complaint raised against him but that he was clear of any serious complaints. 

Ledwaba said he understood the LPC letter to be referring to the complaint, adding: “It was the only complaint raised against me.”

The commissioners disagreed among themselves on whether the JSC should make candidates provide letters of good standing from bar societies, instead of only the LPC.

TimesLIVE

‘I’ve always considered myself black’, judge tells JSC in interview for SCA

Phillip Coppin describes growing up in Kliptown and experiencing poverty and deprivation
National
1 week ago

Impeached Hlophe resigns from the JSC

Commission scheduled to interview 54 candidates for 26 vacancies after a number of retirements
Politics
1 week ago

JSC grills Western Cape division’s leaders about state of court

Judicial Service Commission interviews lay bare ‘notoriously troubled’ state of the division
National
1 day ago

Mahendra Chetty grilled by JSC over MK Party-ANC trademark ruling

The Durban high court judge is one of six candidates applying for three vacancies on the Supreme Court of Appeal
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Time to raise the ethics bar

Parliament has opportunity to elevate raise ethical standards expected of its members.
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Saru presses ahead with Boks deal
National
2.
Ramaphosa sends ‘atrocious’ copyright bill to ...
National
3.
Infrastructure SA opens bid window to turn ...
National
4.
Namibia’s mines ministry does U-turn on licence ...
National
5.
Former government heavyweights Derby and Erwin ...
National

Related Articles

JSC grills Western Cape division’s leaders about state of court

National

Impeached Hlophe resigns from the JSC

Politics

‘I’ve always considered myself black’, judge tells JSC in interview for SCA

National

Mahendra Chetty grilled by JSC over MK Party-ANC trademark ruling

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.