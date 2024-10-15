Sars allows kerosene imports to avert airport fuel shortage
The special permission allows for kerosene fuel to be imported from October 21 2024 to October 20 2025
15 October 2024 - 15:48
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has granted special permission for kerosene fuel to be imported over the next year.
Sars said that the special permission, from October 21 2024 until October 20 2025, was granted to allow parties to attend to the complexities involved in the process of the deregistration of manufacturing warehouses, and reregistration of affected storage facilities. ..
