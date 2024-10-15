NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC will ‘pay the price’ for removing Brink as Tshwane mayor
Cilliers Brink says new mayor Nasiphi Moya will be in office but not in power: ‘Her strings will be pulled by the ANC’s Gauteng factions and the EFF’
The ANC and EFF are the biggest beneficiaries of DA councillor Cilliers Brink’s removal as Tshwane mayor, after their councillors were appointed to big budget portfolios including finance, health and human settlements by Brink’s successor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, on Sunday.
Announcing her 10-member mayoral committee at the weekend, the ActionSA mayor appointed ANC Tshwane regional chair Eugene Modise as the finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC); EFF Tshwane regional secretary, councillor Tshegofatso Mashabela, as health MMC; ANC councillor Aaron Maluleka as housing and human settlements MMC; ANC councillor Frans Boshielo as utility services MMC; and EFF Tshwane regional chair Obakeng Ramabodu as the environment and agriculture management MMC. ..
