Nersa to hear Eskom’s bid to drastically change pricing design
This is the third time Eskom has tried to change the structure of its tariffs
15 October 2024 - 11:56
UPDATED 15 October 2024 - 13:06
Eskom has proposed a sweeping overhaul of its electricity pricing design, saying the current model is outdated and no longer fit for purpose in a changing landscape marked by a wave of solar panel installations.
The proposal, submitted to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) in September for approval, calls for the scrapping of the so-called inclining block tariff, which charges households less for the first 600kWh of electricity and progressively more for additional usage...
