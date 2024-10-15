Namibia’s mines ministry does U-turn on licence cancellation
Mines minister Tom Alweendo tells embattled Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining Company cancellation notice has been revoked
15 October 2024 - 10:59
The Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining Company (SDM), owner of the Elizabeth Bay diamond mine, will live to mine another day after the Namibian mines and energy ministry decided to make a U-turn on its initial decision to cancel its mining licence.
This development comes after the company demonstrated it is willing and able to resume its mining operations, which have been dormant for more than a year...
