Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu (left) was arrested last week in connection with a multimillion-rand mineral theft syndicate. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has welcomed the arrest of Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu and an associate, in relation to a R26m minerals theft at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).
Zulu is accused of involvement in a multimillion-rand mineral theft syndicate which allegedly looted unprocessed material from RBM in northern KwaZulu-Natal for years.
He was arrested on October 5 at KwaZiphethe royal residence in KwaNongoma by members of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police task force established to deal with illicit mining operations in Richards Bay.
Zulu appeared in the Empangeni magistrate's court with his co-accused, logistics businessperson Richard Malinga from Durban, on October 7. They were each granted R50,000 bail.
Co-operative governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the prime minister of the Zulu monarchy, applauded law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for dealing with the syndicate.
“We welcome this arrest as it sends a strong message crime is being dealt with seriously in KwaZulu-Natal. It is clear the police now have the upper hand against the [alleged] criminal syndicate of Prince Lungalomndeni, which has caused considerable harm to the economy of our province,” Buthelezi said.
Zulu, who was in the royal family faction that backed Prince Simakade’s claim to the Zulu throne against King Misuzulu, is among at least six suspects who have been charged with the theft of R26m worth of minerals belonging to RBM.
His alleged involvement with the syndicate is through supplying stolen minerals to the Southway Freight warehouse at Isipingo, Durban.
Zulu and Malinga are expected back in court on November 4.
KZN welcomes arrest of Zulu prince relating to minerals theft ring
Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu and associate Richard Malinga are accused of being involved in R26m worth of minerals theft at Richards Bay Minerals
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has welcomed the arrest of Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu and an associate, in relation to a R26m minerals theft at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).
Zulu is accused of involvement in a multimillion-rand mineral theft syndicate which allegedly looted unprocessed material from RBM in northern KwaZulu-Natal for years.
He was arrested on October 5 at KwaZiphethe royal residence in KwaNongoma by members of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police task force established to deal with illicit mining operations in Richards Bay.
Zulu appeared in the Empangeni magistrate's court with his co-accused, logistics businessperson Richard Malinga from Durban, on October 7. They were each granted R50,000 bail.
Co-operative governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the prime minister of the Zulu monarchy, applauded law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for dealing with the syndicate.
“We welcome this arrest as it sends a strong message crime is being dealt with seriously in KwaZulu-Natal. It is clear the police now have the upper hand against the [alleged] criminal syndicate of Prince Lungalomndeni, which has caused considerable harm to the economy of our province,” Buthelezi said.
Zulu, who was in the royal family faction that backed Prince Simakade’s claim to the Zulu throne against King Misuzulu, is among at least six suspects who have been charged with the theft of R26m worth of minerals belonging to RBM.
His alleged involvement with the syndicate is through supplying stolen minerals to the Southway Freight warehouse at Isipingo, Durban.
Zulu and Malinga are expected back in court on November 4.
TimesLIVE
Hawks boost crime fighting account with R8m
Two kidnap for ransom cases in Western Cape winelands region
Police minister Senzo Mchunu turns to private security in war on crime
ActionSA lays criminal complaints against justice minister over dodgy loan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hawks boost crime fighting account with R8m
New Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya to tackle corruption and jobs
Two kidnap for ransom cases in Western Cape winelands region
Police minister Senzo Mchunu turns to private security in war on crime
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.