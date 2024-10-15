National

KZN welcomes arrest of Zulu prince relating to minerals theft ring

Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu and associate Richard Malinga are accused of being involved in R26m worth of minerals theft at Richards Bay Minerals

15 October 2024 - 11:29
by LWAZI HLANGU
Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu (left) was arrested last week in connection with a multimillion-rand mineral theft syndicate. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has welcomed the arrest of Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu and an associate, in relation to a R26m minerals theft at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

Zulu is accused of involvement in a multimillion-rand mineral theft syndicate which allegedly looted unprocessed material from RBM in northern KwaZulu-Natal for years.

He was arrested on October 5 at KwaZiphethe royal residence in KwaNongoma by members of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police task force established to deal with illicit mining operations in Richards Bay.

Zulu appeared in the Empangeni magistrate's court with his co-accused, logistics businessperson Richard Malinga from Durban, on October 7. They were each granted R50,000 bail.

Co-operative governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the prime minister of the Zulu monarchy, applauded law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for dealing with the syndicate.

“We welcome this arrest as it sends a strong message crime is being dealt with seriously in KwaZulu-Natal. It is clear the police now have the upper hand against the [alleged] criminal syndicate of Prince Lungalomndeni, which has caused considerable harm to the economy of our province,” Buthelezi said.

Zulu, who was in the royal family faction that backed Prince Simakade’s claim to the Zulu throne against King Misuzulu, is among at least six suspects who have been charged with the theft of R26m worth of minerals belonging to RBM.

His alleged involvement with the syndicate is through supplying stolen minerals to the Southway Freight warehouse at Isipingo, Durban.

Zulu and Malinga are expected back in court on November 4.

TimesLIVE

Hawks boost crime fighting account with R8m

Head Godfrey Lebeya warns that fentanyl has made its way into local drug network
National
1 day ago

Two kidnap for ransom cases in Western Cape winelands region

In one case, an 84-year-old woman was abducted on Friday at noon in Robertson, and was rescued on Saturday morning
National
1 week ago

Police minister Senzo Mchunu turns to private security in war on crime

Initiative comes after an increase in serious crime in recent years
National
1 week ago

ActionSA lays criminal complaints against justice minister over dodgy loan

Move follows revelations that Thembi Simelane allegedly forged documents for VBS-linked loan
National
1 week ago
