JSC grills Western Cape division’s leaders about state of court
Judicial Service Commission interviews lay bare ‘notoriously troubled’ state of the division
15 October 2024 - 10:22
Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the Western Cape High Court have laid bare the “notoriously troubled” state of the division, with candidates facing pointed questions about how they would address the “serious fractures” in that court.
During the tenure of former judge president John Hlophe — impeached as a judge for gross misconduct in May — the division was known to be divided. In her interview to replace him as leader of the court, his deputy, Patricia Goliath, told the JSC that when she became acting judge president, “the division was in a dire state”...
