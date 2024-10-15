Infrastructure SA opens bid window to turn SA into construction site
Criteria for projects include having a capital value of R1bn and the potential to attract additional funding from the likes of multilateral banks and development finance institutions
15 October 2024 - 14:43
Infrastructure SA (ISA) has launched a R600m bid window requesting proposals for national and provincial departments, state entities and municipalities to support project development to accelerate the pace and quality of infrastructure delivery.
The inaugural government-backed bid window, which closes on December 6, seeks to select projects in energy, water & sanitation, transport, human settlements, social infrastructure, municipal infrastructure and projects in industrial development zones and special economic zones. ..
