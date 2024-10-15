Former government heavyweights Derby and Erwin team up to boost township mechanics
15 October 2024 - 19:55
Former Transnet CEO and public enterprises director-general Portia Derby has teamed up with former minister of trade & public enterprises Alec Erwin to spearhead a ground-breaking initiative that will cause township mechanics to get a slice of the $10.6bn (R187bn) vehicle aftermarket value chain.
The partnership has been long in the making with Erwin and Derby vowing when they left their government posts in the late 2000s to start an enterprise together, resulting in the formation of the strategic advisory, project origination, development and investment firm Ubu Investment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.