Former F1 boss central to deal to sell Boks’ commercial rights
Eddie Jordan’s firm set the deal in motion, while Jurie Roux was a consultant
15 October 2024 - 05:00
A firm led by former Formula One (F1) driver and boss Eddie Jordan initiated the deal that could see the SA Rugby Union (Saru) giving up control of its commercial assets, including those of back-to-back world champions the Springboks.
Saru, which has been struggling to break even for several years, is in the process of selling a 20% stake in an entity called Saru Commercial Rights Company (CRC) to Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) for $75m (R1.3bn), which will have to be paid back...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.