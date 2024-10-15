African leaders pay tribute to Tito Mboweni

African leaders honour Tito Mboweni and his legacy. Picture: Sumaya Hisham
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has described late former finance minister Tito Mboweni as “a giant voice for Africa and a champion of continental integration” in a tribute after Mboweni died suddenly at the weekend.
Mboweni, aged 65, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday after a short illness.
“Tito Mboweni was a giant voice for Africa and a champion of continental integration. His counsel was invaluable in the effort of reforming the AU, and in recent years he dedicated his energy to implementing the reform as chair of the AU Peace Fund. His legacy will live on for generations to come,” said Kagame.
Other leaders across Africa also shared tributes to honour Mboweni’s contributions to SA and the rest of the continent.
Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba said: “He exemplified African excellence, having served as the first black governor of the South African Reserve Bank in a post-apartheid SA. His life was one of exemplary service to the people of SA and the region.”
AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat shared his shock and sorrow, noting Mboweni’s influence on SA’s post-1994 economic policies and his leadership in AU reforms.
“His rigorous leadership and strategic vision to the AU reforms and the AU Peace Fund cannot be overstated. Hamba kahle [go well], my brother,” Mahamat said.
During a meeting of the SA-Namibia Bi-National Commission, Namibian minister of international relations & co-operation Peya Mushelenga took a moment to honour Mboweni, saying: “We are starting off our meeting on a sad note. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of SA for their great loss.”
Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of the AU Development Agency-Nepad, called Mboweni an exceptional leader. “His excellency was an exceptional leader whose contributions to SA and the African continent at large were immeasurable.
“His visionary leadership at the helm of the AU Peace Fund played a pivotal role in advancing peace and stability across Africa,” she said.
“His passing is not only a profound loss to his family and loved ones but also to the AU, SA and all who had the privilege of working with him. His unwavering dedication to public service and his efforts to foster economic growth and peace will leave an indelible legacy,” she said.
Tributes continue to pour in reflecting Mboweni’s impact on the continent, on his work shaping economic policies and advocating for peace and integration.
