Tito Mboweni was ‘critical to SA’s economic policy’
Lesetja Kganyago says he defended the Reserve Bank from attacks and helped make it transparent
The late Tito Mboweni was steadfast in his defence of the Reserve Bank during his time as finance minister, defending it against repeated political attacks, as well as maintaining a commitment to fiscal discipline that made it easier for it to deal with inflation without choking the economy, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Monday.
Mboweni, who served as the Reserve Bank’s first black governor from 1999 to 2009, as finance minister in 2018 to 2022 and labour minister in the Mandela government, as well as on several corporate boards, died on Saturday night after a short illness. Central bankers and economists have lauded the crucial role he played in developing and implementing SA’s economic policy in the early days of democracy as well as later during his time as finance minister...
