Election observers and parties doubt integrity of Mozambican poll
EU observers say they have witnessed slow and disorganised counting, poorly sealed ballot boxes and cases of possible ballot stuffing
14 October 2024 - 11:28
The first preliminary results of Mozambique’s general election last Wednesday — yet to be officially released — suggest a landslide victory for the ruling Frelimo party and its presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo.
However, independent election observers have identified evidence of widespread irregularities...
