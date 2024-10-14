National

Election observers and parties doubt integrity of Mozambican poll

EU observers say they have witnessed slow and disorganised counting, poorly sealed ballot boxes and cases of possible ballot stuffing

14 October 2024 - 11:28
by Tom Gould

The first preliminary results of Mozambique’s general election last Wednesday — yet to be officially released — suggest a landslide victory for the ruling Frelimo party and its presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo.

However, independent election observers have identified evidence of widespread irregularities...

