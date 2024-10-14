Departments fail to settle invoices worth R1.7bn within 30 days
Defence department tops list of laggards, while only 17 departments are fully compliant
14 October 2024 - 17:27
The number of invoices national departments failed to pay within 30 days reached 30,571 — valued at R1.7bn — in the first quarter of 2024/25, the Public Service Commission (PSC) said on Monday.
In its April-June quarterly bulletin, “The Pulse of the Public Service”, the PSC said that in addition 1,651 invoices worth R97m older than 30 days had not been paid by national departments. ..
