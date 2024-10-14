Department warns communities not to drink water from Harts and Vaal rivers

Houses are shown on the banks of the Vaal river. File photo: DEAAN VIVIER/BEELD/GALLO IMAGES
The department of water and sanitation has cautioned water users along the Harts and Vaal rivers from Christiana downstream to be careful when using untreated water from the rivers, due to cholera bacteria.
According to the department, cholera was found in water at Wentzel dam, Schweizer-Reneke, Christiana, Barkley West Caravan Park and Douglas Weir in September during routine raw-water sampling.
Communities have been advised not to drink, or come into contact with, raw water from the rivers.
Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said a follow-up sampling was in process and would indicate the extent and area of concern. He said all possible pollution sources from Bloemhof Dam to Douglas were considered, specifically from the discharge of wastewater treatment works.
“The required compliance monitoring and enforcement activities will continue to ensure compliance. The department of water and sanitation would like to remind members of the public that rivers, dams and streams contain raw (untreated) water, and this is not suitable for human consumption. We therefore urge members of the public to avoid consuming untreated water sourced from such water bodies unless it is first disinfected,” he said.
The department has urged communities under the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mopati, Francis Baard and Pixley ka Seme district municipalities, and the water services authorities in the area, to take extra care in the water treatment process, disinfection and chlorination of water.
“The chlorination of water is effective to safeguard water from the risk of cholera. The Naledi, Greater Taung, Leekwa Teemane, Magareng, Dikgatlong Sol Plaatje, Siyacuma and Phokwane municipalities treat water from the rivers to ensure it is safe for consumption. Water is tested to ensure safe drinking water. Water not meeting the required standard would not be supplied for drinking and domestic use,” Mavasa said.
He said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases had set out guidelines that should be followed regarding safe drinking water.
“The municipalities are encouraged to instruct water users to boil their water for drinking purposes as an extra safety precaution where results from the laboratory or operational monitoring may indicate a risk.”
The Vaal is a “workhorse river” that supplies water to a variety of users for home, industrial, mining and agricultural use, contributing to the nutrients in the river. It serves Gauteng, the Free State, North West and Northern Cape.
