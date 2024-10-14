Acsa gets assurance of aviation fuel supplies until December
The Airports Company SA (Acsa) says the fuel industry has assured it of regular jet fuel supplies through to at least the start of December, as the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and concerned Jet A-1 fuel suppliers continue to engage to bring an end to a licences matter.
Acsa said though Sars and the affected Jet A-1 Suppliers continued to work towards a solution and the company was guaranteed a supply of jet fuel until the beginning of December, it was ready to help secure a speedy resolution and implement a long-term solution that would prevent any operational disruptions “especially as we approach peak travel season.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.