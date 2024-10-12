National

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died

13 October 2024 - 06:28
South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has died. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has died. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Tito Mboweni has died.

He was 65.

Mboweni’s family announced his passing on Saturday night.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of Mboweni,” read the statement.

“The family is devastated by Governor Mboweni’s passing after a short illness. He passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night, surrounded by his loved ones.

The family requested privacy saying they were coming to terms with the enormous loss.

Further details will be released over the next few days.

The statement was issued by Alto Mboweni on behalf of the Mboweni family.

Mboweni served as the country's finance minister between October 2018 to August 2021. 

Prior to that, he served as the eighth Sarb governor from 1999 to 2009.

He first joined the bank in July 1998 as an advisor to the governor.

Mboweni has also served as labour minister in former president Nelson Mandela's cabinet from May 1994 to July 1998 and before that worked as the deputy head of the department of economic policy in the ANC.

TimesLIVE

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F Kennedy, dies at 96

‘Nobody gets a free ride’, matriarch and devout Catholic says of tragedies that blighted her life
World
2 days ago

Justice minister pays tribute to founding SIU head Willem Heath

Thembi Simelane said he ‘embodied the highest principles of justice and integrity’
National
3 days ago

Rhema Bible Church pastor Ray McCauley has died

He was a popular evangelist-style preacher who had been a bodybuilder and owner of a group of gymnasiums before turning to religion
National
4 days ago
