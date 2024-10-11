Provisional list contains 13 SOEs for proposed holding company
List is not exhaustive and may be expanded, says deputy DG Melanchton Makobe
A provisional list of 13 state-owned companies has been identified by the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation for inclusion under a centralised, state-owned enterprise (SOE) holding company to be called the State Asset Management Society Ltd (Samsoc), which will be wholly owned by the state.
These include the Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company, Airports Company, Broadband Infraco, Central Energy Fund, Denel, Eskom, Sentech, SAA, SA Forestry Company, Sanral, SA Nuclear Energy Corporation, Transnet and, surprisingly given its bankrupt status, the SA Post Office (Sapo), which is in business rescue. ..
