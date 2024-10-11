More than 1-million draw R21bn in two-pot feast
The system, which took effect on September 1, allows people access to a portion of their retirement savings each year
11 October 2024 - 18:03
SA’s tax authority has so far approved 1.1-million applications for tax directives for withdrawals under the two-pot system of retirement which took effect on September 1.
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) also announced in a statement Friday that a total gross lump sum of R21.4bn has been paid out to date but did not disclose the tax revenue generated on this payout. The National Treasury has estimated that R5bn in tax revenue could be derived in 2024/25 from withdrawals under the new pensions regime. ..
