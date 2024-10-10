Rise Mzansi calls out high cost of politicians’ VIP protection

Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: WERNER HILLS
Rise Mzansi has raised concerns about a R360m overtime bill for VIP protection for ministers and deputy ministers in the past two financial years.
The bill is likely to increase due to the government of national unity’s (GNU) larger cabinet. Some portfolios now have two deputy ministers, adding to the concern about the cost of VIP protection.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s response to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana’s parliamentary question sparked the worry. Senzo Mchunu said that SAPS had paid R360m in overtime to VIP protection officers over the past two financial years.
In 2022/23 the total overtime paid was R198,045,844 and in 2023/24 it was R161,885,074.
“With more ‘VIPs’ in the form of ministers and deputy ministers, it is inevitable that during the current term of office the SAPS VIP protection unit overtime bill will increase sharply,” Gana said.
“Rise Mzansi is therefore requesting that the police minister work with his public service and administration, and Treasury colleagues to find a remuneration model that does not revolve around overtime.”
Gana urged the police to reassess their priorities and instead prioritise people’s safety.
“The primary role of the state and the SAPS is to keep the people of SA safe, therefore resources should be used to achieve this. However, it seems keeping politicians safe is prioritised at the expense of keeping the people safe.”
He asked Mchunu which ministers claimed the most overtime protection.
“All close protection officers are claiming the same number of hours for overtime per month, which is 100 hours, due to the extraordinary working hours,” Mchunu said.
“We are not safe, you are also not safe. That’s why you have protection 24 hours a day, but South Africans are left to fend for themselves. There are more police officers outside this parliament than there are in police stations. Why do we want to spend R4bn to protect politicians? Do we need so many bodyguards?
“When South Africans call the police, they are told that there are no vehicles. Is this fair? You are actually saying politicians are unequal to normal South Africans. Please cut the fat from protection services. Politicians are not more important than ordinary South Africans,” Gana said.
Responding to the debate, Mchunu said: “We are agreeing in this house that the safety of the South African people is the number one priority.”
Rise Mzansi calls out high cost of politicians’ VIP protection
MP Makashule Gana says the safety of politicians has been prioritised at the expense of ‘normal South Africans’
Rise Mzansi has raised concerns about a R360m overtime bill for VIP protection for ministers and deputy ministers in the past two financial years.
The bill is likely to increase due to the government of national unity’s (GNU) larger cabinet. Some portfolios now have two deputy ministers, adding to the concern about the cost of VIP protection.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s response to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana’s parliamentary question sparked the worry. Senzo Mchunu said that SAPS had paid R360m in overtime to VIP protection officers over the past two financial years.
In 2022/23 the total overtime paid was R198,045,844 and in 2023/24 it was R161,885,074.
“With more ‘VIPs’ in the form of ministers and deputy ministers, it is inevitable that during the current term of office the SAPS VIP protection unit overtime bill will increase sharply,” Gana said.
“Rise Mzansi is therefore requesting that the police minister work with his public service and administration, and Treasury colleagues to find a remuneration model that does not revolve around overtime.”
Gana urged the police to reassess their priorities and instead prioritise people’s safety.
“The primary role of the state and the SAPS is to keep the people of SA safe, therefore resources should be used to achieve this. However, it seems keeping politicians safe is prioritised at the expense of keeping the people safe.”
He asked Mchunu which ministers claimed the most overtime protection.
“All close protection officers are claiming the same number of hours for overtime per month, which is 100 hours, due to the extraordinary working hours,” Mchunu said.
In July Gana and other MPs opposed the allocation of R2bn for VIP protection in Mchunu’s 2024/25 budget.
“We are not safe, you are also not safe. That’s why you have protection 24 hours a day, but South Africans are left to fend for themselves. There are more police officers outside this parliament than there are in police stations. Why do we want to spend R4bn to protect politicians? Do we need so many bodyguards?
“When South Africans call the police, they are told that there are no vehicles. Is this fair? You are actually saying politicians are unequal to normal South Africans. Please cut the fat from protection services. Politicians are not more important than ordinary South Africans,” Gana said.
Responding to the debate, Mchunu said: “We are agreeing in this house that the safety of the South African people is the number one priority.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.