Public protector tells MPs Mkhwebane’s husband threatened CEO over gratuity

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, who appeared before parliament's justice portfolio committee on Thursday to account for her office's performance and spending. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has accused Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband David Skosana of threatening the chapter 9 institution’s CEO Thandi Sibanyoni regarding the payment of Mkhwebane’s gratuity.
Gcaleka told the justice portfolio committee that Skosana, an MK party MP, made threatening calls and sent threatening messages to Sibanyoni. Among the text messages, Gcaleka said, was one from an unknown number to Sibanyoni threatening her sons if she did not pay Mkhwebane.
Gcaleka was leading the Public Protector SA team before the committee to account for the institution’s performance and spending. Among the questions from MPs was one from Mkhwebane about Sibanyoni’s security, her use of the institution’s car and getting extra protection.
Gcaleka said Mkhwebane, as an MP for the EFF, was conflicted when it came to security issues regarding the CEO, and this had been reported to the police.
“Among messages, phone calls which were made by David Skosana, whom I also see is now on the platform, there was also an SMS from an unknown number,” she said.
“This I am going to read out so that I prove the conflict: ‘If Fighter Mkhwebane doesn’t get her money, we will pay your sons — and the sons’ names are stated — a visit, your choice.’
“And this is among several threats that were made to the CEO.”
As a result, Gcaleka said, they would not answer questions about security regarding Sibanyoni, though she added it left a lot to be desired.
Mkhwebane also asked Gcaleka about her vision for the institution and made comparisons between the operations of the office now and during her tenure.
In response, Gcaleka alleged that Mkhwebane was conflicted when it came to the institution.
“This committee has a member who is conflicted when it comes to the issues of the public protector because she is the impeached public protector, and some of the matters that she alluded to are matters that were aired in the section 194 committee in which staff of the public protector had testified to the operation and the manner in which the institution was run during her tenure,” Gcaleka said.
Mkhwebane interjected on a point of order, saying she didn’t think it was proper for committee chair Xola Nqola to allow Gcaleka to raise this “nonsensical issue”.
“I had been the public protector for those years. The things which were there are still operational, hence I asked whether she [Gcaleka] has a vision which she will move with,” Mkhwebane said. “They are still keeping most of the things which had been operational. I don’t think it’s fair for you to allow this.”
Gcaleka interjected, saying that her address could not be described as nonsensical.
“Being a member of parliament doesn’t give anyone powers to be disrespectful to the next person. I am the public protector and office-bearer, and I am an officer of the court being an admitted advocate. We owe one another mutual respect. It cannot be.
“Mkhwebane cannot do what she did during the induction of parliamentarians to lead a disruption of the Public Protector presentation led by myself,” she said.
She then mentioned the alleged threats made by Skosana.
After an intervention from the MK’s Sibonelo Nomvalo, it was agreed that Gcaleka make a written submission to the committee about the security issues.
But Skosana demanded to have his say because his name had mentioned, and suggested thatGcaleka and Sibanyoni had wanted to use state funds for security.
“She is feeling the heat under her collar,” he said of Gcaleka, adding: “I’m ready on all fronts and if need be, her wish will happen”.
Public protector tells MPs Mkhwebane's husband threatened CEO over gratuity
Kholeka Gcaleka accuses David Skosana of calling CEO Thandi Sibanyoni and threatening her if she didn't pay his wife's gratuity
TimesLIVE
