Justice minister pays tribute to founding SIU head Willem Heath

Former judge Willem Heath has died at the age of 79. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane has paid tribute to former judge Willem Hendrik Heath, who died earlier this week. Heath was 79.
Simelane, in a statement released on Thursday, heaped praise on the late judge, saying he “embodied the highest principles of justice and integrity. His relentless fight against corruption established a gold standard for accountability in SA, leaving an indelible mark on our legal landscape.
“We have lost a remarkable advocate for transparency and good governance. On behalf of the ministry, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Heath’s family, the judiciary, his friends, and colleagues. His lasting impact on the legal landscape and his relentless pursuit of justice will always be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
The department hailed Heath as a “distinguished legal figure whose unwavering commitment to combating corruption and maladministration will resonate throughout SA’s history”.
According to the department, Heath started his career as a prosecutor before setting up a successful private practice, “where he made significant contributions to the legal field.
“Appointed by former president Nelson Mandela in 1995, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), one of the country’s foremost corruption-fighting agencies.
“Under his stewardship, the SIU undertook critical investigations that set new benchmarks for public sector accountability, ensuring that justice and integrity prevailed.”
The department said Heath’s dedication to the rule of law was evident throughout his career and said his legacy “continues to inspire legal professionals committed to justice”.
Heath made headlines in 2017 when his application to challenge former president Thabo Mbeki’s refusal in 2001 to discharge him from the bench was dismissed. This stemmed from his appointment as founding head of the SIU, which the Constitutional Court later ruled was in conflict with judicial independence.
Heath asked Mbeki to discharge him from the bench so he could continue as the head of the SIU but keep his salary as a judge. Mbeki refused‚ saying he had to choose which position he wanted to hold.
