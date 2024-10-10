Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes visa reforms as boost for economy
10 October 2024 - 09:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the visa reforms gazetted by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber on Wednesday are a key step towards attracting international skills and investment, growing tourism and creating jobs.
The gazetted notices contain details of how the points system for critical skills and general work visas will work as well as the requirements for a remote work visa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.