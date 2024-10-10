AfCFTA backs sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa
The African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM), established by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) seeks to to be operational within the next three to five years to ensure the production and procurement of local manufacturing of essential medicines, vaccines and public health supplies for the continent.
This is after Africa’s lack of vaccine manufacturing capacity had devastating consequences in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic when shots were in short supply, as US, European and Asian countries with manufacturing capacity prioritised their own citizens and left African nations last in line...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.