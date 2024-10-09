National

WATCH: Transmission company officially unbundled from Eskom

Business Day TV speaks to SA Independent Power Producers Association chair Brian Day

09 October 2024 - 19:56
Picture: 123RF
Eskom has reached a major milestone with the National Transmission Company SA (NTCSA) officially commencing trade. The move signals an important step in the unbundling of the state utility and its turnaround plans. Business Day TV caught up with Brian Day, chair of SA Independent Power Producers Association, to discuss the development.

