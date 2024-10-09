Eskom has reached a major milestone with the National Transmission Company SA (NTCSA) officially commencing trade. The move signals an important step in the unbundling of the state utility and its turnaround plans. Business Day TV caught up with Brian Day, chair of SA Independent Power Producers Association, to discuss the development.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Transmission company officially unbundled from Eskom
Business Day TV speaks to SA Independent Power Producers Association chair Brian Day
Eskom has reached a major milestone with the National Transmission Company SA (NTCSA) officially commencing trade. The move signals an important step in the unbundling of the state utility and its turnaround plans. Business Day TV caught up with Brian Day, chair of SA Independent Power Producers Association, to discuss the development.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Big users will be able to buy the electricity they need, when they need it
Wind power held back by grid capacity
Mid-term budget key to growth target
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.