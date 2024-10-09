Watch the Judicial Service Commission interviews, taking place in Sandton, live here:
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts, 7-16 October 2024, Johannesburg.
KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, 9 October 2024 - Vacancy for the Deputy Judge President and six vacancies.
WATCH LIVE: Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 9 October 2024
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts, 7-16 October 2024, Johannesburg.
Watch the Judicial Service Commission interviews, taking place in Sandton, live here:
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts, 7-16 October 2024, Johannesburg. KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, 9 October 2024 - Vacancy for the Deputy Judge President and six vacancies.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.