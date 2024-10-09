Visa relief for SA employers as Schreiber gazettes reforms
Reforms are good news for tourism and business
09 October 2024 - 05:00
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber will on Wednesday gazette far-reaching reforms of SA’s visa regime that will have significant implications for the economy, tourism, foreign investment and the procurement of much-needed skills.
The reforms remove bureaucratic hurdles and are designed to make it easier for SA companies and multinationals to hire skilled workers, as well as making SA a realistic prospect for remote workers seeking an opportunity to combine work with tourism...
