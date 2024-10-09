Sars takes aim at tax-dodging holders of crypto assets and trades
It says more than 5.8-million South Africans hold a crypto asset
09 October 2024 - 12:05
Sars is concerned that crypto assets and trades are not being declared by taxpayers on their tax returns, and is taking action to tighten its monitoring to ensure compliance.
It noted in a statement on Wednesday that there had been “phenomenal” growth in the use of various digital currencies, mostly crypto assets in SA...
