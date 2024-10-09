New Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya to tackle corruption and unemployment
Former mayor Cilliers Brink says Moya ‘will be controlled by ANC’s Gauteng factions and the EFF’
09 October 2024 - 09:48
UPDATED 09 October 2024 - 17:45
Newly elected Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has vowed to fight corruption, deliver services to all communities and provide work opportunities for the residents of SA’s administrative capital.
Moya was elected as the metro’s first citizen after garnering 122 votes at a city council meeting on Wednesday, beating former mayor Cilliers Brink, who received 86 votes. A total of 208 votes were cast with no spoilt ballots. ..
