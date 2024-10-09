Business welcomes Schreiber’s visa reform
Busa commends the department of home affairs for moving so swiftly
Business has welcomed the far-reaching visa reforms gazetted on Wednesday by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber which clarify how the points system for granting critical skills and general work visas will work.
Schreiber has also gazetted requirements for remote working (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-10-09-visa-relief-for-sa-employers-as-schreiber-gazettes-reforms/) visas as well as the waiver of the requirement for certificates from the department of employment & labour for the critical skills and general work visas and a partial waiver of the requirement for a SA Qualification Authority (Saqa) certificate for both visas at the time of application. ..
