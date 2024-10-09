Blow for Transnet as Durban port deal interdicted
Judge Robin Mossop says Transnet’s approach in identifying the second respondent as the preferred bidder is potentially flawed and unfair to the other bidders
The Durban high court has interdicted the deal between Transnet and Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI), which was intended to allow ICTCI to manage the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2). The ruling highlighted the process by which the state-owned freight and rail operator selected the company.
On Wednesday, judge Robin Mossop said he found it hard to believe that Transnet chose to ignore its own internal and expert advice, which indicated that it had erred in allowing ICTSI to use its market capitalisation to meet the tender’s solvency ratio requirements...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.