ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya tipped to be named Tshwane mayor
According to an insider, ActionSA leaders are clear they will only support the new coalition if the party is allowed to lead it in Tshwane
09 October 2024 - 09:48
UPDATED 09 October 2024 - 10:55
ActionSA councillor Dr Nasiphi Moya is set to be elected as Tshwane’s new executive mayor on Wednesday, succeeding DA’s Cilliers Brink who was ousted from the position last month.
The ANC Gauteng leadership, led by chair Panyaza Lesufi and secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, in a media briefing ahead of the special council meeting to elect a new mayor, announced it had reached a deal with ActionSA for Moya to be elected mayor of SA’s capital city...
